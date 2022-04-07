New Pics Of Jennifer Lopez Spark Rumors Of Engagement To Ben Affleck

By Kelly Fisher

April 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

New photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are sparking engagement rumors… The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards icon award recipient was spotted wearing what appears to be a diamond ring on her left hand. TMZ shared the photos in a new report on Thursday afternoon (April 7), and the entertainment news hub made the notable observation that J Lo appeared to rotate her ring after noticing photographers present while she was out with her daughter Emme. The swift move would hide the diamond so it’s in her palm instead of showing on her finger. See the photos TMZ shared here.

This is a developing story.

