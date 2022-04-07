Texas Man Beats Roommate With A Stick Over What Mosquito Looks Like: Police

By Dani Medina

April 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A Texas man has been arrested after he beat his roommate with a stick over an argument about what a mosquito looks like.

Victor Symone Shavers, 43, is facing a charge of aggravated assault, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Police in east Oak Cliff responded to a call in the 1500 block of Cape Cod Drive and found Shavers' roommate standing outside with his face covered in blood. Shavers was inside sitting on his bed with blood on his hand and head.

The roommate said him and Shavers were discussing what a mosquito looked like and the argument escalated. Shavers grabbed a stick from behind his bed and hit him on the head with it at least six times, according to police. Shavers admitted to police he hit his roommate first.

The roommate suffered injuries including deep cuts on his cheek and on the side of his head, which required multiple stitches. Shavers was also injured with a cut on the back of his hand and a possibly broken hand.

Shavers remains in custody at the Dallas County Jail. He's being held on a misdemeanor count of family-violence from an incident that occurred in June. His bail is set at $28,000.

