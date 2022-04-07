This Is The Best Themed Restaurant In Tennessee

Dining out at a restaurant is usually a great way to spend time with loved ones while enjoying a nice meal. But what can make that dining experience even more memorable? A unique theme!

LoveFood found the best themed restaurants in each state that are sure to offer you a chance to escape from the real world for a little while as you enjoy a delicious meal. According to the site:

"There's no need to travel far for a one-of-a-kind experience that makes you feel like you're a world away. From restaurants with niche food themes and tropical tiki bars that whisk you to Polynesia to classic 1950s diners and speakeasies that transport you back in time to the Roaring Twenties, these themed restaurants serve up excellent food with a side order of escapism."

So which Tennessee eatery is the best themed restaurant in the state?

The Beauty Shop

Located in Memphis and modeled after old-school beauty parlors, The Beauty Shop is a truly unique dining experience inside the self-described "camp wonderland." It was even named the best date-night restaurant in Tennessee.

The Beauty Shop is located at 966 Cooper Street #5611.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"The cutest tables at The Beauty Shop, in Memphis' cool Cooper Young district, have chairs underneath vintage hair-dryers (not turned on, thankfully). This hip, much-loved spot was previously a beauty parlor frequented by Priscilla Presley. It sill has an aura of glamor, along with a wonderfully whimsical feel and delicious dishes packed with zingy, seasonal flavors. Weekend brunch, with Southern favorites like shrimp 'n' grits and cocktails is also wonderful."

Check out the full list here.