Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Make Their First Public Appearance

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their first public appearance together since confirming their relationship, arriving at the premiere of Kardashian's new show.

According to Page Six, the pair arrived hand-in-hand at the premiere of the new Hulu series The Kardashians at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on Thursday (April 7). Though they arrived together, the comedian stepped back for Kardashian to walk the carpet alone.

The Saturday Night Live star kept his look simple with a black suit, white T-shirt, sunglasses and white sneakers while Kardashian wore a skin-tight silver Thierry Mugler gown with a plunging neckline and matching choker necklace. See the photos here.

The premiere marked the couple's first public appearance at an event together since they were romantically linked in fall 2021. The pair has been seen going on dates in their respective hometowns and spending time with each other's families.

While the pair have gotten close over the past few months, with their relationship explored in the first season of The Kardashians, Davidson himself won't make an appearance on the show, his girlfriend confirmed.

"I have not filmed with him and I'm not opposed to it," she said. "It's just now what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away."