Kim Kardashian Takes Pete Davidson To Meet Her Kids

By Sarah Tate

April 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship just reached the next level as the media mogul introduced her boyfriend to at least one of her children.

The Saturday Night Live star was spotted hanging out with his girlfriend's oldest daughter, 8-year-old North, on Sunday (April 3). According to TMZ, the comedian was driving Kardashian's baby pink electric Moke car near her house in Scott Disick's gated Los Angeles community, taking North on a quick joyride. The outlet also reports that Disick's own daughter, North's cousin Penelope, was also in the car. See the photos here.

Since joining Kardashian's circle, Davidson has spent time with several members of her entourage, including Disick. He even made sure to make a lasting impression on her sister Khloe by sending her a bouquet of flowers for Valentine's Day.

Kardashian and Davidson have been romantically linked since fall 2021 after she hosted SNL. Since then, they have been spending more time together, visiting each other's families and doing on date nights in the city. The comedian has even permanently marked their relationship by dedicating a few tattoos in his new girlfriend's honor.

"He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got," she said during a recent appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

