Pete Davidson has not one, not two but "a few" tattoos dedicated to his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of one of them that calls her "favorite" — it says "MY GIRL IS A LAWYER" near Davidson's collarbone.

The TV personality and business mogul opened up about her boyfriend's tattoos on an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show last week. She said Davidson has at least three tattoos dedicated to her. She also cleared up the misconception about the ink that says "Kim" — it's a branding, not a tattoo.

"He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got," Kardashian said. "That's what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what's going on in their life."