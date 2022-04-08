This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Georgia

Do you like your hash browns smothered, covered, diced, chunked, peppered, capped or topped?

If you have ever been to a Waffle House, you can smell that sentence.

Waffle House is a classic, and Georgia understands this. The popular restaurant chain was founded just outside of Atlanta and has since spread all over America. According to a report on Scrape Hero, Georgia houses over 20% of America's Waffle House locations.

The breakfast chain is a staple for early morning eats and late night bites. Famous for their wide array of waffles, costumers can also order a variation of eggs, toast, bacon, hash browns and sausage.

Mashed put together a comprehensive list of the top rated restaurant chains in every state. The best restaurants are chosen based off of taste-testing, awards, recommendations and online reviews.

The Mashed website breaks down the numbers:

"The first Waffle House opened its doors in 1955 in the city of Avondale Estates, Georgia. While you can now find this restaurant in 25 states, Georgia remains the epicenter of all of Waffle House's goodness. In fact, Georgia has 438 locations — more than twice as many as any other state. The city of Atlanta alone has a mind-boggling 132 locations. Waffle House not only has the best waffles, they have made-to-order hash browns and a number of other fantastic food options."

