Trey Songz Won't Face Charges In Las Vegas Sexual Assault Case

In the complaint that was filed last year, the accuser said the assault happened at The Cosmopolitan hotel in Vegas. Songz was in town to celebrate his 37th birthday at Drai's Nightclub and reportedly brought a group of women up to his hotel room. There aren't a lot of public details about what happened after they all arrived, but the accuser claimed the assault happened while they were all in his room.



This was the case that inspired former UNLV basketball player Dylan Gonzalez to speak out about her own experience with Songz. Earlier this year, Gonzalez claimed the singer raped her at a hotel in Las Vegas. Not long after she posted her story on social media, Songz's legal team issued a statement, in which he denied all the claims.



"Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks," they said.



While Songz might have won this round, he still has another sexual assault case against him. Although the allegations stem from a 2016 incident in L.A., the woman, identified as Jane Doe, is suing the singer for $20 million.