Avril Lavigne Shares The Meaning Behind Her Heart-Shaped Engagement Ring

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun announced their engagement on Thursday (April 7). In the photos they shared, Avril showed off the heart-shaped diamond ring he used to propose while they were in Paris. The "Bite Me" singer recently spoke to People about the meaning behind the gorgeous ring.

Avril revealed that there are two special messages engraved on the ring: “It has the words ‘Hi Icon’ engraved in it, which were the first words he ever said to me. And it has Mod + Avril on the inside,” she said. “He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart-shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart-shaped paved rings on. We’ve worn them every day since, so it’s only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring. I love it so much.”

The pop-punk singer painted a picture of Mod Sun's “most perfect, romantic proposal.” She described, “We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne, and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment.

“I look forward to having fun, creating, working together, touring together, growing together. It feels good to have someone who can help celebrate the good times, hold you through the tough ones, and be there for all the moments in between,” she added.