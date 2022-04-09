Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed Third Child: See The Adorable Photo
By Dani Medina
Chris Brown is now a father of three!
The "No Guidance" singer revealed Friday (April 8) that he and Diamond Brown welcomed their baby girl in January with an adorable photo to celebrate her three-month birthday.
Chris posted the photo on his Instagram story. Diamond shared it on the timeline, with the caption: "I gave you life, but really, you gave me mine. ♥️ HAPPY 3 months my little firecracker!"
The baby, whose name is Lovely Symphani, according to Complex, was wearing a red and blue Gucci onesie complete with a matching headband. This is Brown's third child — he has a 7-year-old daughter, Royalty, with ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman, and 2-year-old son, Aeko Catori, with Ammika Harris.
Awww! Chris Brown and Diamond Brown showing their daughter some online love for her 3 months ❤️🥰 (📸: @gettyimages) pic.twitter.com/lTIEuhFGrR— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) April 8, 2022
In early January, reports made the rounds that Chris and Diamond had welcomed a baby girl. Diamond took to Instagram to share a photo of Lovely, with the caption, "The princess is here!" Chris was rumored to be the father, but he hadn't publicly confirmed that until his post this week. Chris and Diamond were first romantically linked in 2019.
Lovely Symphani's name resembles that of Chris' nonprofit organization, Symphonic Love.