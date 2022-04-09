Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed Third Child: See The Adorable Photo

By Dani Medina

April 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Chris Brown is now a father of three!

The "No Guidance" singer revealed Friday (April 8) that he and Diamond Brown welcomed their baby girl in January with an adorable photo to celebrate her three-month birthday.

Chris posted the photo on his Instagram story. Diamond shared it on the timeline, with the caption: "I gave you life, but really, you gave me mine. ♥️ HAPPY 3 months my little firecracker!"

The baby, whose name is Lovely Symphani, according to Complex, was wearing a red and blue Gucci onesie complete with a matching headband. This is Brown's third child — he has a 7-year-old daughter, Royalty, with ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman, and 2-year-old son, Aeko Catori, with Ammika Harris.

In early January, reports made the rounds that Chris and Diamond had welcomed a baby girl. Diamond took to Instagram to share a photo of Lovely, with the caption, "The princess is here!" Chris was rumored to be the father, but he hadn't publicly confirmed that until his post this week. Chris and Diamond were first romantically linked in 2019.

Lovely Symphani's name resembles that of Chris' nonprofit organization, Symphonic Love.

Chris Brown
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.