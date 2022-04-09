Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed Third Child: See The Adorable Photo

Chris Brown is now a father of three!

The "No Guidance" singer revealed Friday (April 8) that he and Diamond Brown welcomed their baby girl in January with an adorable photo to celebrate her three-month birthday.

Chris posted the photo on his Instagram story. Diamond shared it on the timeline, with the caption: "I gave you life, but really, you gave me mine. ♥️ HAPPY 3 months my little firecracker!"

The baby, whose name is Lovely Symphani, according to Complex, was wearing a red and blue Gucci onesie complete with a matching headband. This is Brown's third child — he has a 7-year-old daughter, Royalty, with ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman, and 2-year-old son, Aeko Catori, with Ammika Harris.