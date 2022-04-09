It seems as if a contestant on Wheel of Fortune has won a new car on an "incorrect" final puzzle.

Friday (April 8) night's episode ended with Calvin Lee winning a brand new Mazda CX-5. But how he won it has triggered some fans of the show who said he shouldn't have won. The final puzzle answer was "the final buzzer," but Calvin apparently answered only "final buzzer."

Lee was clearly scrambling to find the answer before time ran out. "The... Ganal... The final... The final beater... Final buzzer... Final—" Sajak interrupted, "Yeah, you said it." The controversy lies where Calvin didn't say "the" before "final buzzer" even though he said "the" earlier on in his answer.

"Amused that they didn't penalize him for saying 'final buzzer' instead of 'the final buzzer.' I wonder if that was a slip-up by the producers or intentional," one Twitter user wrote, according to The Sun.

"Did he say 'the' before 'final buzzer'?" said another.

"I think Pat Sajak gave away a car for a incorrect response," another one said.

We'll let you be the judge. Did Calvin Lee answer the final puzzle correctly? See the video below.