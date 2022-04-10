Watch Jack Harlow Get Slimed After His Kids' Choice Awards Performance

Jack Harlow‘s performance at the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday night (April 9) ended with him getting slimed in classic Nickolodeon fashion.

The rapper performed a medley of the songs "Nail Tech," "Industry Baby," and his latest release "First Class" - which samples Fergie's 2000's hit "Glamorous." Harlow wore an all-white outfit which was eventually ruined by the green slime, however, he wasn't angry about it. “Bucket list,” he wrote in his Instagram caption alongside photos from the night and a clip of himself getting slimed. Harlow was nominated for favorite breakout artist at the award show.

Watch the full performance below.