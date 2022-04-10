Watch Jack Harlow Get Slimed After His Kids' Choice Awards Performance

By Yashira C.

April 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Jack Harlow‘s performance at the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday night (April 9) ended with him getting slimed in classic Nickolodeon fashion.

The rapper performed a medley of the songs "Nail Tech," "Industry Baby," and his latest release "First Class" - which samples Fergie's 2000's hit "Glamorous." Harlow wore an all-white outfit which was eventually ruined by the green slime, however, he wasn't angry about it. “Bucket list,” he wrote in his Instagram caption alongside photos from the night and a clip of himself getting slimed. Harlow was nominated for favorite breakout artist at the award show.

Watch the full performance below.

Last week, the rapper revealed the album artwork for his upcoming album Come Home The Kids Miss You in an Instagram post. The album art sees Harlow sitting in a chair in front of a white backdrop, looking to the ground pensively. On his side, is a recording studio microphone at the ready. The rapper wears an all-black outfit with white shoes, in contrast to the white background. His fellow musicians hyped him up in the comments, with FINNEAS commenting that it was "GREAT cover art. " Come Home The Kids Miss You will be out on May 6th.

See the album artwork below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.