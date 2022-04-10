Watch Jack Harlow Get Slimed After His Kids' Choice Awards Performance
By Yashira C.
April 10, 2022
Jack Harlow‘s performance at the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday night (April 9) ended with him getting slimed in classic Nickolodeon fashion.
The rapper performed a medley of the songs "Nail Tech," "Industry Baby," and his latest release "First Class" - which samples Fergie's 2000's hit "Glamorous." Harlow wore an all-white outfit which was eventually ruined by the green slime, however, he wasn't angry about it. “Bucket list,” he wrote in his Instagram caption alongside photos from the night and a clip of himself getting slimed. Harlow was nominated for favorite breakout artist at the award show.
Watch the full performance below.
Last week, the rapper revealed the album artwork for his upcoming album Come Home The Kids Miss You in an Instagram post. The album art sees Harlow sitting in a chair in front of a white backdrop, looking to the ground pensively. On his side, is a recording studio microphone at the ready. The rapper wears an all-black outfit with white shoes, in contrast to the white background. His fellow musicians hyped him up in the comments, with FINNEAS commenting that it was "GREAT cover art. " Come Home The Kids Miss You will be out on May 6th.
See the album artwork below.