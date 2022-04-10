Jada Pinkett-Smith made her first public appearance since her husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Oscars ceremony last month.

The Girls Trip actress was all smiles Saturday night (April 9) while attending the grand opening of Scandal and Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes' performing arts center in Los Angeles. Jada dazzled along the event's the red carpet in a strapless glittery gold gown, posing for photos obtained by TMZ, next to Rhimes and entertainment legends Debbie Allen, Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson.



Will and Jada share a special connection to the venue, the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, where there's one of several studios named in honor of the couple.