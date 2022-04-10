Jada Pinkett-Smith Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Oscars

By Regina Park

April 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Jada Pinkett-Smith made her first public appearance since her husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Oscars ceremony last month.

The Girls Trip actress was all smiles Saturday night (April 9) while attending the grand opening of Scandal and Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes' performing arts center in Los Angeles. Jada dazzled along the event's the red carpet in a strapless glittery gold gown, posing for photos obtained by TMZ, next to Rhimes and entertainment legends Debbie Allen, Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

Will and Jada share a special connection to the venue, the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, where there's one of several studios named in honor of the couple.

Aside from posting a general message about "healing," Jada has not said much about the March 27 incident when Will walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face. Chris was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada's hair. Jada has come out publicly documenting her experience with alopecia –– an autoimmune diseases that leads to hair loss.

Will has since apologized, resigned from the Academy, and as of Friday (April 8) is banned from all Academy events –– virtually and in-person –– for the next 10 years.

Chris Rock reportedly said recently he's not talking about the situation until he "gets paid."

