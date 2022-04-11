Alert: Tornados Possible in Illinois Through Wednesday

By Logan DeLoye

April 11, 2022

Tornado in Cheyenne, Oklahoma
Photo: Getty Images

We are all at the mercy of the weather, and the Midwest is no stranger to Mother Nature.

Warm temperatures can be misleading and are predicted to rise into the 70s during the middle of this week. This is the result of a cold front that could bring very dangerous weather to the Chicago area.

As rainy conditions continue, severe storms will start to roll in tonight with all of Illinois seeing a bit of trivial turbulence.

According to Weather.gov, the storm front will move west across central Illinois tonight. Residents should be weary of conditions able to produce a tornado around 8 p.m.

High winds are predicted to return on Wednesday with the potential to reach up to 60 mph.

The National Weather Service stated that these winds could be strong enough to knock down power lines and uproot trees. It is important to have a safe shelter planned incase weather conditions get bad enough. Residents should not wait until they hear sirens to take cover.

AccuWeather predicts that spring 2022, specifically April and May, could harbor a record high number of tornados in comparison to recent years. Forecasters say that this kind of weather could become the new normal.

Patch.com reports that temperatures will drop into the low 50s by Thursday and storms could begin to taper off into the weekend.

