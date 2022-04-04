Kanye West's Rep Claims He's Not 'Going Away' For Help

"Ye monitors all headlines pertaining to him and his family daily," Lee said in the statement. "Most all are being fed to media by ‘sources close to the Kardashians,’ which have been creating a false narrative that not only is untrue but further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim. He’s been focused on taking care of himself, being a present and loving father and a creative genius well before all the false headlines we’ve seen as recent.”



The clarification comes after Page Six reported that a "source close to the Kardashians" claimed that Ye told Kim that he will not make any public appearances or slanderous social media posts. The source also claimed that the Donda 2 rapper will "go away somewhere to get better." The report was the only source to any claim that Ye was even thinking about seeking professional help.



“If you don’t hear it from his mouth, read it from his social media, or get it from a press release he approved it's simply false," Lee said about the report.



The last time Ye had made a public appearance was last week. He joined his ex-wife Kim at a soccer game that their son, Saint, was playing in. For those who are wondering, no, Pete Davidson was not there.

