Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Why She Fell For Pete Davidson
By Sarah Tate
April 11, 2022
Kim Kardashian is opening up about why she fell for Pete Davidson.
The pair have been romantically linked since October 2021 after she hosted Saturday Night Live, but recently made their first public appearance at the premiere of Kardashian's new show. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Skims founder said her relationship with the SNL comedian is "the best."
"He's just super genuine, and it's just super fun to just hang out and do nothing then watch TV and just do nothing," she said. "My favorite thing is finding someone to do nothing with. It's the best."
In her experience, that kind of relationship doesn't happen with everyone.
"We just like run errands," she said. "You can be distracted with people, but you can't be with anyone and do nothing."
The mogul isn't the only one happy with her new relationship with The King of Staten Island star. Even her mom, Kris Jenner, is a fan.
"I love that he's kind and thoughtful," she told ET. "He's the most thoughtful person, and I love the chemistry that Kim and him have together. It's sweet."
Kardashian also recently revealed that she and Pete Davidson were talking before she made her hosting debut on the sketch comedy show, per Page Six.
While the pair may have gotten closer while preparing for Kardashian's SNL debut, they had actually already met. During the premiere of her new Hulu show The Kardashians, she said that she ran into the comedian about a month before the show while at the Met Gala in September 2021 and they struck up a friendship, the outlet reports. When she agreed to host SNL, she texted him for advice and told him how nervous she was about hosting.
"I ran into Pete Davidson at the Met and I was like, 'I am so scared. I don't know what I signed up for,'" she said. "And he's like, 'Can you read cue cards? You're good. You're good.'"