Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Why She Fell For Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is opening up about why she fell for Pete Davidson.

The pair have been romantically linked since October 2021 after she hosted Saturday Night Live, but recently made their first public appearance at the premiere of Kardashian's new show. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Skims founder said her relationship with the SNL comedian is "the best."

"He's just super genuine, and it's just super fun to just hang out and do nothing then watch TV and just do nothing," she said. "My favorite thing is finding someone to do nothing with. It's the best."

In her experience, that kind of relationship doesn't happen with everyone.

"We just like run errands," she said. "You can be distracted with people, but you can't be with anyone and do nothing."

The mogul isn't the only one happy with her new relationship with The King of Staten Island star. Even her mom, Kris Jenner, is a fan.

"I love that he's kind and thoughtful," she told ET. "He's the most thoughtful person, and I love the chemistry that Kim and him have together. It's sweet."