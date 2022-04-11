Kim Kardashian Shares New PDA-Packed Photos With Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are showing off their relationship in new PDA-packed photos.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum shared the new photos in an Instagram post on Monday (April 11), with the loved-up couple showing off their relationship while grabbing a bite to eat. Sitting in the corner of a booth surrounded by plates of food, one photo shows the Saturday Night Live comedian giving the Skims founder a kiss on the cheek while another photo shows the lovebirds gazing into each other's eyes.

Kardashian, who in the photos has the same gown she wore at the premiere of her new show The Kardashians, captioned the sweet pics, "late night snack."