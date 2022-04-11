Kim Kardashian Shares New PDA-Packed Photos With Pete Davidson

By Sarah Tate

April 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are showing off their relationship in new PDA-packed photos.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum shared the new photos in an Instagram post on Monday (April 11), with the loved-up couple showing off their relationship while grabbing a bite to eat. Sitting in the corner of a booth surrounded by plates of food, one photo shows the Saturday Night Live comedian giving the Skims founder a kiss on the cheek while another photo shows the lovebirds gazing into each other's eyes.

Kardashian, who in the photos has the same gown she wore at the premiere of her new show The Kardashians, captioned the sweet pics, "late night snack."

According to Page Six, the photos appear to have been taken after the premiere of Kardashian's new shot, where she and Davidson made their first public appearance.

The media mogul also recently opened up about her relationship with the SNL star, calling it "the best" in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"He's just super genuine, and it's just super fun to just hang out and do nothing then watch TV and just do nothing," she said. "My favorite thing is finding someone to do nothing with. It's the best."

