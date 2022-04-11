Lizzo To Host & Perform On 'SNL': 'Most Iconic Thing I've Ever Done'

Lizzo will be hosting AND performing on this weekend's Saturday Night Live episode, and she's a bit nervous.

The "Truth Hurts" singer posted a video on TikTok today (April 11) of herself in a bubble bath with a fearful look on her face. The text on the video reads, "Guys I'm finally in NYC to perform AND HOST SNL...this is single-handedly the most iconic and terrifying thing I've ever done...wish me luck..love y'all! And SEE YOU SATURDAY?! " alongside a scared face emoji. She asked for "sketch ideas" in the caption. Fans showered her with encouragement in the comments and sent her good luck wishes.

Watch the video below.