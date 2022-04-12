Camila Cabello's Debut Live Performance Of 'Boys Don't Cry' Is Stunning

By Kelly Fisher

April 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Camila Cabello delivered a stunning rendition of one of the tracks on her new album on Tuesday morning (April 12), marking the “debut live performance” of the song, Hoda Kotb highlighted as she introduced Cabello on The TODAY Show. Cabello rocked an oversized jacket with her denim-clad look as she took the stage with the soulful “Boys Don’t Cry”: “Give me your pain, I’ll take the weight off your shoulders/ don’t be afraid, fall into me, let me hold ya/ We weren’t made to hold back the rain from the sky/ Who ever told you that boys don’t cry, boys don’t cry?”

Cabello also performed “Psychofreak” and “Bam Bam” live on the show, two of the biggest songs on Familia, which released on Friday (April 8). Both songs are collaborations — with WILLOW and Ed Sheeran, respectively — and Cabello performed them live in New York on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. See the rest of the Familia track list here:

  1. Familia
  2. Celia
  3. Psychofreak ft. WILLOW
  4. Bam Bam ft. Ed Sheeran
  5. La Buena Vida
  6. Quiet
  7. Boys Don't Cry
  8. Hasta Los Dientes ft. Maria Becerra
  9. No Doubt
  10. Don't Go Yet
  11. Lola ft. Yotuel
  12. Everyone At This Party

Cabello is one of the artists included in the star-studded lineup of this year’s iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango, which is set to return to Los Angeles on June 4. Fans can tune in and stream the 2022 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango live on June 4 at 7pm PT/10pm ET as the show will be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide, and on the iHeartRadio app. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, April 8 at 10am PT via axs.com.

