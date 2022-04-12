A photo is making the rounds on social media following the death of comedy legend Gilbert Gottfried.

Gottfried, who died Tuesday (April 12), posted a tribute to his friends who passed away earlier this year — Louie Anderson and Bob Saget. The photo, that shows the three posing for a selfie, was posted on January 21 after Anderson's death was announced. The Emmy Award-winning stand-up comedian and actor died at a Las Vegas hospital where he was being treated for diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer. He was 68.

"This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed," Gottfried captioned the photo.

Saget died January 9 in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, at 65 years old. His family released a statement saying the Full House actor passed away from head trauma after hitting his head and died in his sleep from a brain bleed.

Gottfried's family announced his death on Tuesday, saying he died from a "long illness." In a statement on Twitter, the family of the former Saturday Night Live and The Cosby Show standout said, "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."