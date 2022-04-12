Tributes Pour In Mourning The Death Of Comedy Icon Gilbert Gottfried
By Dani Medina
April 12, 2022
Comedy legend Gilbert Gottfried died Tuesday (April 12) of a "long illness," his family confirmed in a statement.
"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor," Gottfried's family said on Twitter.
With the death of the 67-year-old standout, the comedy world and Hollywood are coming together to mourn the death of such an iconic voice.
"Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family," said Seinfeld star Jason Alexander.
Below are tributes to the comedy icon, including heartfelt words from comedian Bill Burr, showrunner Brian Koppelman and stand-up comedian Dane Cook.
Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried— jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 12, 2022
Years ago, Gilbert Gottfried let me visit him at home in NYC. In person he was an unexpectedly gentle guy who loved old showbiz and movie monsters - almost too shy to sit at a table and listen to his wife tell me the story of how they first met. #rip https://t.co/IdlZZDUUjX— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 12, 2022
Rest In Peace Gilbert Gottfried! First time I saw him live he did his Jackie Kennedy bit: “Jackie do you remember where you were…” in front of drunk Bruins fans at Nicks. #RIPGilbertGottfried https://t.co/9w0offZEZG— Bill Burr (@billburr) April 12, 2022
Gilbert Gottfried's unique talent and iconic voice left an indelible mark on comedy. pic.twitter.com/dFU9wef9wf— comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) April 12, 2022
#GilbertGottfried was fearlessly funny! An icon! And still young! 💔 pic.twitter.com/S5B3vuzJ75— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) April 12, 2022
I really love Gilbert Gottfried's comedy and documentary on his life and - I really wish God would stop taking all the people who make us laugh and happy. Way too young, way too soon.— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 12, 2022
Love and light to his family and loved ones.
Rip Gilbert Gottfried, a brilliant comedian and just the sweetest guy. We worked together on “Goosed.” Everybody adored him. https://t.co/r37FeFjxjo— Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) April 12, 2022
Heartbroken to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) April 12, 2022
A legendary voice of my childhood
Thank you @RealGilbert ❤️
Ive watched Aladdin 1,000,000 times pic.twitter.com/WT5yHsswQh
I can't believe this. Gilbert Gottfried is gone. Rest in peace funny man. ❤️🙏❤️ This picture with Bob Saget and Louie Anderson was only taken 3 months ago. Now he is in the Great Comedy Club in the beyond with all his friends. 😥 https://t.co/ZVJGbCHMAW— Lydia Cornell (@LydiaCornell) April 12, 2022
I guess all the great comedians are dying because no one‘s allowed to make jokes about anything any more #RIP Gilbert— Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) April 12, 2022
Gilbert Gottfried meant more to me than you probably know. I have talked about this on my podcast and on his, but when I was 14 I got to see him do stand up, and it changed me. His subversiveness and bravery were unparalleled. And he made you fall down laughing. This sucks.— Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) April 12, 2022
Sending love to @RealGilbert’s wife Dara, his family & fans. Gilbert Gottfried was never not funny. He was a lovely guy, always friendly & made many people happy.— Dane Cook (@DaneCook) April 12, 2022