Tributes Pour In Mourning The Death Of Comedy Icon Gilbert Gottfried

Comedy legend Gilbert Gottfried died Tuesday (April 12) of a "long illness," his family confirmed in a statement.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor," Gottfried's family said on Twitter.

With the death of the 67-year-old standout, the comedy world and Hollywood are coming together to mourn the death of such an iconic voice.

"Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family," said Seinfeld star Jason Alexander.

Below are tributes to the comedy icon, including heartfelt words from comedian Bill Burr, showrunner Brian Koppelman and stand-up comedian Dane Cook.