This Is Arizona's Best 'Under-The-Radar' Steakhouse

Whenever you think of a fancy dinner, you probably think of a big juicy steak. Whether your favorite is well-done with a side of potatoes or rare with a salad, steaks are sure to satisfy.

Not all steaks are created equal, though. Some restaurants serve up some seriously delicious steaks, while others just fall short every time. Sometimes, it's the lesser-known eateries that serve up the most satisfying dishes.

Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best "under-the-radar" steakhouse. The website states, "These are generally not the steak world's usual suspects — but instead, chef- or family-owned steak joints to seek out based on their overall customer ratings, awards, local word of mouth, and expert recommendations."

According to Cheapism, Arizona's best "under-the-radar" steakhouse is J&G Steakhouse at the Phoenician in Scottsdale. The website explains what sets this steakhouse apart from the competition:

"J&G Steakhouse at The Phoenician boasts Chef de Cuisine Jacques Qualin, a native of the Franche-Comté region of France. In 2009, he opened J&G Steakhouse, and the menu reflects his European heritage with foie gras terrine, Comté-cheese-laced potato gratin, and pavlova with passion fruit sorbet and mascarpone-maple trifle desserts. It has stellar dining room views, too."

