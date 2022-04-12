Tory Lanez Denies Mentioning Megan Thee Stallion Case In New Song

"I am not talking about my court case on the song #MuckyJames," Lanez tweeted. "I see all these blogs trying to connect the two … and honestly I have more sense than that . I would not play with the court order or the judge like that … please stop that narrative."



Tory Lanez was recently held in police custody after a judge ruled that he violated the terms of a personal contact and discovery protective order that was previously placed on his felony assault case following the shooting that occurred with Megan Thee Stallion. The multi-platinum artist was handcuffed in court following a hearing, and was held until he posted a $350,000 bond. He was released a few hours later.



Last week, Lanez dropped off "Mucky James" as part of his ongoing Fargo Fridays series. In the song, the Canadian rapper got a lot of controversial thoughts off his chest like his issues with Meek Mill and his debts to Trina. However, his introductory bars had listeners thinking about who he was referring to.



"And these b***hes tried to play me out like they ain't know my name, yeah," Tory raps. "I was at a high in my career, you think I'd come out here and ****/And if you think I'd do that s**t, you on some stupid s**t/ I don't need to do that s**t, my Haitian hoes gon' woo a bitch/I can't lie temporarily that bitch came and ruin s**t, They can't beliеve I'm back poppin', I'm out here doin' s**t/Hеy, Tory, stop talking 'bout it, I wish I could but dawg, I'm only human, sometimes that s**t be gettin' to me, yeah/Not one of them n****s that be fakin' what he feeling, I'm gon' talk about it."



After the song dropped, Tory Lanez defend his right to freedom of speech. See what he had to say about the song here.

