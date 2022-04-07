Megan Thee Stallion Might Perform New Music At Coachella

Megan Thee Stallion is getting ready for her debut set at Coachella this month. After revealing that she'll go make-up free until her performance at the music festival, the "Body" rapper informed her fans that she might perform something new.



Meg took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, April 7, to tell her fans about a new song she made. In her tweet, she revealed that the song seems to hitting among her lady friends. Based their reactions, Meg said she might just perform the fresh track before she releases it.



"I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping 😂," Meg tweeted. "I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it."

