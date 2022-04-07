Megan Thee Stallion Might Perform New Music At Coachella
By Tony M. Centeno
April 7, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion is getting ready for her debut set at Coachella this month. After revealing that she'll go make-up free until her performance at the music festival, the "Body" rapper informed her fans that she might perform something new.
Meg took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, April 7, to tell her fans about a new song she made. In her tweet, she revealed that the song seems to hitting among her lady friends. Based their reactions, Meg said she might just perform the fresh track before she releases it.
"I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping 😂," Meg tweeted. "I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it."
Megan Thee Stallion has dropped three new songs this year following the release of her most recent project Something For Thee Hotties. She kicked off the year by joining forces with Shenseea for the Jamaican artist's song "Lick." Not long afterwards, Meg came through with "Flamin' Hottie" followed by her most recent collaboration with Dua Lipa, "Sweetest Pie." She even dropped a remix to "We Don't Talk About Bruno" for the 2022 Oscars.
If the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper wants to drop new music during her set, she'll definitely be in good company. Meg is set to join a hefty line-up of superstars that will be performing at Coachella. After Kanye West pulled out of the show at the last minute, the festival quickly replaced their headliner with The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia. Other top-tier artists like Lil Baby, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, 21 Savage, Big Sean and more are also ready to hit the stage.