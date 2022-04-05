Tory Lanez Handcuffed After Violating Order In Megan Thee Stallion Case

Judge David Herriford also heard arguments regarding the accusations that the defendant allegedly showed a court document about the results of a DNA swab to internet personality DJ Akademiks, who later tweeted details about the results that were not public at the time. Lanez lawyer, Shaw Holley, argued that Lanez didn't provide Akademiks with any kind of document before the blogger shared it on his Twitter timeline. Holley also stated that the DNA swab from the gun came back "inconclusive" with four contributors but the swab from the magazine had "excluded" Lanez.



Judge Herriford also heard arguments over the Alone At Prom rapper's tweet about the case itself. Last month, Lanez appeared to speak about the case in a tweet that went viral. Although he didn't mention her by name, the judge deemed that the "U" Lanez mentioned in the tweet "seem to be clear messages" to Meg.



"Good d*** had me f***ing 2 best friends ... and I got caught ... that's what I apologized for ... it's sick how u Spun it tho ...," Lanez tweeted last month.