Tory Lanez Handcuffed After Violating Order In Megan Thee Stallion Case
By Tony M. Centeno
April 5, 2022
It seems like Tory Lanez is finally realizing the severity of his ongoing felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion. After he seemingly made a tweet about the shooting that left Meg with an injured foot, a judge ruled that he violated a court order and had the rapper placed in handcuffs.
On Tuesday, April 5, the "CAP" rapper and his lawyer appeared in court for a hearing regarding the felony assault charge he's currently facing. During the hearing, a judge ruled that Lanez violated a previous discovery protective order and personal contact order that was set in place. According to Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon, police put Lanez in handcuffs and was ordered to remain in custody until he paid a $350,000 bail.
Tory Lanez was handcuffed in court and remanded to custody until he posts new bail of $350,000 in Megan Thee Stallion felony assault case. Judge found him in violation of discovery protective order and personal contact order.— Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) April 5, 2022
Judge David Herriford heard nearly an hour of argument about Lanez's tweets and said some "seem to be clear messages" to Megan. He added new condition to Lanez's release that he's "not to mention the complaining witness in this case in any social media." Trial date set for 9/14.— Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) April 5, 2022
Judge David Herriford also heard arguments regarding the accusations that the defendant allegedly showed a court document about the results of a DNA swab to internet personality DJ Akademiks, who later tweeted details about the results that were not public at the time. Lanez lawyer, Shaw Holley, argued that Lanez didn't provide Akademiks with any kind of document before the blogger shared it on his Twitter timeline. Holley also stated that the DNA swab from the gun came back "inconclusive" with four contributors but the swab from the magazine had "excluded" Lanez.
Judge Herriford also heard arguments over the Alone At Prom rapper's tweet about the case itself. Last month, Lanez appeared to speak about the case in a tweet that went viral. Although he didn't mention her by name, the judge deemed that the "U" Lanez mentioned in the tweet "seem to be clear messages" to Meg.
"Good d*** had me f***ing 2 best friends ... and I got caught ... that's what I apologized for ... it's sick how u Spun it tho ...," Lanez tweeted last month.
Lanez's lawyer, Shawn Holley, argued that Lanez did not provide DJ Akademiks with any discovery in the case before Akademiks tweeted that "Tory Lanez DNA was not found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case.”— Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) April 5, 2022
Holley confirmed the swab on the gun came back "inconclusive" with 4 contributors while the magazine swab "excluded" Lanez.— Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) April 5, 2022
"If he had seen this document, he presumably would have got it right," Holley said in court.
Lanez remained in handcuffs until he posted a $350,000 bail. Originally, the DA had asked for him to be held without bail, or to set it at $5 million. However, the judge rejected both requests and set bail at $350,000, which he reportedly paid. The trial for Lanez vs. Megan Thee Stallion is set to begin on September 14.