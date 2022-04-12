Lizzo has finally debuted her new shapewear line, and the powerhouse “Truth Hurts” singer strutted down the street in New York City to make the announcement on Tuesday morning (April 12): “Hello world, @Yitty has arrived! Go to http://YITTY.com and please lmk what you think,” she tweeted with a red heart emoji. “I love you! God bless you!”

Yitty, a nod to Lizzo’s childhood nickname, aims to serve as “the revolutionary shapewear brand” co-created by the award-winning artist. Lizzo explained in a statement online: “I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no one wanted to wear. I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again.”

Lizzo’s previous announcement of her shapewear brand came shortly after she teased a big project on the way, saying on social media: “I know what y’all thinkin.. ‘damn lizzo you just announced a TV show… A single… and SNL.. Now what??’ But y’all don’t understand- I can’t be stopped. This is my season. I’m about to be everywhere and I’m about to announce the biggest thing YET. Bigger than anything I’ve ever done. 3 years in the making. A Dream Come True. Stay tuned b****. ❤️”

The shapewear brand’s release comes days before Lizzo drops her “song of the summer.” She revealed on Monday (April 11) that “About Damn Time” will be available on Thursday (April 14), which is just in time for her Saturday Night Live debut. Lizzo will hist and perform on the legendary comedy show, gushing: “Guys I'm finally in NYC to perform AND HOST SNL...this is single-handedly the most iconic and terrifying thing I've ever done...wish me luck..love y'all! And SEE YOU SATURDAY?!”

Check out Lizzo’s Yitty announcement here: