Mariah Carey Wears Full Evening Gown For Dip In The Pool

Mariah Carey is just like us. As summer inches nearer, she can't resist taking a dip in the pool. However, while most people would don a swimsuit, she chose to lounge in the water while wearing a gown and full hair and makeup.

The "We Belong Together" singer channeled some serious mermaid vibes during an Instagram Live session on Tuesday (April 12) to celebrate the 17th anniversary of her hit album The Emancipation of Mimi with her "lambily" while wearing a full-length rose gold evening gown in the pool, per Entertainment Tonight.

"I never get to celebrate the anniversary of these moments. That album meant a lot to me. A lot of people have told me that it kind of helped them through their stuff," she said, adding, "It was a tough road prior to Mimi, you know we went through some things."

Throughout the chat, she was joined by some special guests, including her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, and her 10-year-old daughter Monroe Cannon. She also told fans tuning in that she is working on new music and has "been in the studio doing a lot of stuff and some other serious projects that I think you know about," including her upcoming Masterclass which is available April 14.

