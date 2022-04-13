Missouri Women Wins $50,000 By Playing Same Lottery Numbers For 20 Years

People say that patience is a virtue and consistency is key. No one understands this quite like someone playing the same lottery numbers over and over for more than 20 years. The routine $2 Powerball ticket made a Missouri woman $50,000 richer after purchasing the winning ticket.

According to UPI, the winning numbers were 3, 7, 21, 31 and 37 with a Powerball number of 11. The woman and her husband purchased the winning ticket just one day before the final drawing. The woman, whose name remains private, had gotten in the routine of playing the same numbers and didn’t even bother to check them until she heard of someone winning another lottery prize in Monroe County.

“I checked the numbers on my phone and saw four of the numbers we play,” the woman told MOLottery, “but I didn’t know what Powerball number we had played.”

According to MoLottery officials, the winning ticket was purchased at the Caseys General Store on Broadway Street in Madison and the couple were in disbelief when they found out.

“We were pretty excited,” the woman exclaimed, “It was pretty unbelievable.”

The couple have not disclosed what they will be doing with the money that they won.