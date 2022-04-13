This Is The Best Park In Chicago

By Logan DeLoye

April 13, 2022

Chicago skyline aerial drone view from above, lake Michigan and city of Chicago downtown skyscrapers cityscape, Illinois, USA
Photo: Getty Images

When the city feels a little suffocating, it can be nice to have the option to unwind by spending an afternoon at a nearby park. Chicago is known for being one of America's most populated cities, but it also has eclectic, peaceful parks right around every corner.

Do312 put together a list of Chicago's best parks, and the first one on the list is Jackson Park located at 6401 S. Stony Island Ave. This park is very spacious and residents and visitors alike can take a nice stroll, walk their dog or simply collect their thoughts while resting on a bench. It also has a garden, a basketball and tennis court and there is art placed throughout the park.

Do312 had nothing but good things to say about Jackson Park:

Jackson Park is located along the lakeshore on the South Side of the city. The park is 600 acres wide and home to many outdoor activities including baseball and tennis. Enjoy breathtaking scenery at Garden of the Phoenix, an authentic Japanese garden located in the park’s east lagoon. The garden consists of a moon bridge, Shinto gate, traditional Japanese cherry trees, and an art piece from Yoko Ono. 

Visit do312.com for a list of Chicago's best parks.

