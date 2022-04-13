Twenty One Pilots' 'Chlorine' Just Hit An Impressive Milestone

Twenty One Pilots' Trench hit "Chlorine" was just certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA, which is the equivalent of two million sales. The impressive milestone marks the first track from the duo's 2018 album to go 2x Platinum ("Trench" and "My Blood" are both Platinum and "Jumpsuit" is Gold). It's also their sixth single to go multi-Platinum, joining the ranks of "Car" and "Tear In My Heart," as well as "Ride," which has gone 7x Platinum, "Heathens" (9x Platinum) and "Stressed Out," which has reached the coveted Diamond designation reserved for singles that have sold the equivalent of 10 million (!!!) copies.

The "Chlorine" video also introduced fans to their beloved Ned. Watch the video above.

This wasn't the only thing frontman Tyler Joseph had to celebrate. Over the weekend, he and his wife Jenna welcomed their second child, another little girl. Tyler announced his wife's pregnancy during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, exclaiming “MY WIFE IS PREGNANT!” during TOP's set. The couple are also parents to Rosie Robert Joseph, who was born February 9, 2020. The father of two will be able to spend some quality time with his family before TOP head out on their Icy Tour, which kicks off on September 4. See a full list of tour dates here.