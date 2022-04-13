'Very Disturbing': Man Believes He Saw Dwayne Haskins Minutes Before Death

A man believes he saw Dwayne Haskins minutes before the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was struck and killed by a dump truck traveling on a Miami interstate on Saturday (April 9).

Chris Stanley told NBC 6 South Florida that he was dropping off his daughter at Fort Lauderdale Airport and on his way home when he believes he saw several vehicles veer into his lane as he drove toward the off-ramp on Interstate 95 North.

“And what I noticed was a Mack truck, or a big tractor-trailer, with also another vehicle that started moving a little bit to the left,” Stanley said. “I was in the left lane and then there was the right lane. And then I noticed an individual there starting to make their way onto the road."

Stanley said he saw a man he believes to be Haskins raise his arms up a little bit as he appeared to be drifting into the major highway.

“He was about halfway, to a quarter way in the right lane, already onto the highway and I was already concerned that somebody was going to strike him right there at that moment," Stanley said.

Stanley said he was concerned and called 911 -- showing a screenshot of his call log to NBC 6 listing a call at 6:31 a.m. -- just minutes before Florida Highway Patrol officials responded to the crash involving Haskins at 6:37 a.m.

Stanley said he didn't see a vehicle traveling westbound on I-595 or conclusions as to what the person he believes to be Haskins was attempting to do.

“That's why it's just very disturbing. I just didn't understand the situation," Stanley said.

ESPN's Adam Schefter initially reported Haskins, a decorated collegiate quarterback at Ohio State and former first-round pick, was reportedly "hit by a car in South Florida," his agent, Cedric Saunders, confirmed.

Schefter said Haskins "was training in South Florida with other Steelers" quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers "when he got hit by a vehicle."