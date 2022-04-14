Ray J Offers $100 Million For A Will Smith, Chris Rock Boxing Match

There are plenty of people who want to see Will Smith and Chris Rock hash out their issues in a boxing ring. After a couple of celebrities have offered to host the match and/or fight either actor themselves, Ray J has stepped in with a multi-million dollar offer for both Smith and Rock.



The "Wait A Minute" rapper responded to a post The Shade Room uploaded on Wednesday, April 13, about Chris Rock's brother, Kenny Rock, who challenged Smith to a Celebrity Boxing match he's got in Florida. Ray J jumped into the comment section of the post and made both Chris Rock and the King Richard actor a more interesting offer.