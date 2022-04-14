Ray J Offers $100 Million For A Will Smith, Chris Rock Boxing Match
By Tony M. Centeno
April 14, 2022
There are plenty of people who want to see Will Smith and Chris Rock hash out their issues in a boxing ring. After a couple of celebrities have offered to host the match and/or fight either actor themselves, Ray J has stepped in with a multi-million dollar offer for both Smith and Rock.
The "Wait A Minute" rapper responded to a post The Shade Room uploaded on Wednesday, April 13, about Chris Rock's brother, Kenny Rock, who challenged Smith to a Celebrity Boxing match he's got in Florida. Ray J jumped into the comment section of the post and made both Chris Rock and the King Richard actor a more interesting offer.
“It can only be Will vs Chris, my investors are ready right now – 50M fight no less,” Ray J wrote. “That’s each.”
Will Smith and Chris Rock haven't spoken to each other since the slap made headlines all over the world. Smith had apologized to the Academy and eventually to Rock for what happened. However, Rock hasn't directly addressed Smith and the Academy ended up banning him for 10 years. Since then, the actor-comedian said that he wouldn't talk about the incident unless he gets a paycheck. Meanwhile, Smith responded to the Academy's ruling but hasn't said anything else regarding the matter.
As for Ray J's offer, neither actor has actually gotten back to him yet. However, Kenny Rock plans to move forward with his celebrity boxing match no matter who decides to step in the ring with him. See what he had to say here.