Chris Rock Adds 3 Texas Stops On Comedy Tour

Chris Rock has added three Texas dates to his "Ego Death World Tour 2022."

The comedian is set to perform at the following Texas venues on his tour:

November 3: Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving

November 5: Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land

November 10: Majestic Theatre, San Antonio

Rock has seen a surge in ticket sales since the incident that unfolded at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27 where Will Smith marched across the stage and slapped him for making a G.I. Jane 2 joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. "We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined," TickPick said in a tweet.

Will Chris Rock address the controversy on stage? He was vague about it at his Boston stop, where he asked the crowd, "Sooo how was your weekend? I don’t have a bunch of sh** about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that sh**. And it will be serious and funny."

At the second Boston show, an audience member yelled "F*** Will Smith," to which Rock shut him down, saying "No, no, no, no, no."

As far as addressing it further, Rock said he's "not talking about (the slap) until I get paid." At a California tour stop, he added, "Life is good. I got my hearing back." Getting paid might mean anything from an exclusive interview to a lawsuit — only time will tell.

Smith has since resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and has also been barred from attending any Academy events for the next 10 years as a result of the incident.

Tickets for Chris Rock's Texas tour stops go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, April 13 at 10 a.m.