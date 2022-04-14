This Is The Best 'Date Night' Restaurant In Texas

Call a babysitter, it's date night!!!

Whether you're looking for a quiet night on the town or a bustling atmosphere, there's a little something for everyone. Love Food compiled a list of the best date night spots in every state. Here's what they said about their list:

When we think of the perfect date night images of cosy corners, charming ambience and easy conversation over plates of delicious food often come to mind. Although we're partial to relaxed and intimate spaces, crisp white tablecloths with leather-bound menus have there place too, for those special anniversaries and times you want to be a bit fancy.

In Texas, the best date night spot is Gemma in Dallas. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

Chic Gemma feels like it should be perched by the coast in California rather than in Dallas’ sleek, cosmopolitan centre. In fact, the owners moved here from the Napa Valley, something that shows in the impressive wine list as well as the breezy blue, grey and white tones that run through the dining room. People rave about the incredible food, with standout dishes like rabbit pappardelle.

Gemma is located at 2323 N Henderson Ave #109 in Dallas.

To read the full list of the best date night restaurants in every state, click here.