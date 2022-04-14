This Is The Best Place In Arizona To Get A Great, Cheap Steak

Whenever you think of a fancy dinner, you probably think of a big juicy steak. Whether your favorite is well-done with a side of potatoes or rare with a salad, steaks are sure to satisfy.

Not all steaks are created equal, though. Some restaurants serve up some seriously delicious steaks, but they absolutely break the bank when it's time to pay.

Cheapism created a list of each state's best place to get a great, cheap steak. The website states, "For many of us, visiting a steakhouse is a treat and a luxury. But it doesn't have to break the bank, as proven by these affordable steak meals that deliver well beyond the modest price of the meal."

According to the list, the best place in Arizona to get a great, cheap steak is Rustler's Rooste in Phoenix. Cheapism explains:

"You can beat the heat and enjoy a patio side view of the valley with a cool drink from the rustic saloon of Rustler’s Rooste. Make sure to order a daily special, the Rustler's Cut or a Wrangler's Bone-in rib-eye that can feed two at 20 ounces for $30."

Click here to check out where to get the best cheap steak in each state.