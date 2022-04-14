This Is The Best Place In Texas To Get A Great, Cheap Steak

Whenever you think of a fancy dinner, you probably think of a big juicy steak. Whether your favorite is well-done with a side of potatoes or rare with a salad, steaks are sure to satisfy.

Not all steaks are created equal, though. Some restaurants serve up some seriously delicious steaks, but they absolutely break the bank when it's time to pay.

Cheapism created a list of each state's best place to get a great, cheap steak. The website states, "For many of us, visiting a steakhouse is a treat and a luxury. But it doesn't have to break the bank, as proven by these affordable steak meals that deliver well beyond the modest price of the meal."

According to the list, the best place in Texas to get a great, cheap steak is Xochi in Houston. Cheapism explains:

"Xochi is one of four restaurants from James Beard Award-winning chef Hugo Ortega. The restaurant focuses on Oaxaca, Mexico, but every Wednesday it hosts a steak night that offers up a Texas-sized deal: a 10-ounce wood-grilled rib-eye with mole, two sides, and a glass of wine for $35. The mole, sides, and wine selections change weekly."

