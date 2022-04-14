This Is The Food You Need To Try In Texas

Do you have your favorite, go-to meal? Your state does, too!

Mashed compiled a list of the need-to-try foods in every state. Here's what Mashed said about its list:

Other states don't have official foods recognized by the government but do offer emblematic eats celebrated by the citizens. In some cases, the best foods to try in each state are based on location, as in with lobsters in Maine and cheese in Wisconsin. In other cases, it's a matter of cultural heritage, as with pizza in New York and the burrito in California. And sometimes there may be a state food you need to try just to check the proverbial box, not because your tastebuds are tantalized (Rocky Mountain Oysters, we're looking at you here). Whether they become new favorite foods in your household or once in a lifetime bites taken as you pass through, here are 50 foods that you really should try for a true taste of America.

In Texas, you need to try chili. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

Texas BBQ might be more famous than Texas chili, but chili is the Lone Star state's official dish, and it's well worth trying a bowl or several as you make your way across Texas. Chili has been the official eat of Texas for well over 40 years, having been first recognized as such in 1977. And everything really is bigger in Texas, like the debate caused by the fact that many claim chili is a native Texan dish. This is hotly (or spicily, should we say) contested by other denizens of Southwestern states as well as by many Mexican nationals, but regardless of the origin of the dish, it's mighty good in Texas.

To read the full list of the foods you need to try in every state, click here.