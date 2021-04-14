Feedback

Why April 14th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

April 14, 2021

Ziggy Plays Guitar

It’s April 14th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1975, Mick Jagger announced that The Rolling Stones would replace guitarist Mick Taylor with Ronnie Wood for their upcoming North and South American tour. There were rumors the job might have gone to Jimmy Page or Jeff Beck.

In 1994, Kurt Cobain was cremated at a Seattle funeral home. His death certificate listed his occupation as “Poet/Musician” and his type of business as “punk rock.”

In 1964, a band called The King Bees performed at a wedding in London. It featured a singer named David Jones who would go on to make a name for himself as David Bowie.

In 1979, The Doobie Brothers had the number one song in the country with “What a Fool Believes.”

In 1982, Van Halen released their fifth album, Diver Down.

In 1980, Iron Maiden released their self-titled debut album.

In 2002, Radioheads Phil Selway raised nearly 27,000 dollars from fans who sponsored him in the London Marathon. He finished the race in four and a half hours.

In 1980, Blondie had the number one song in the country with “Call Me.” The song would go on to be the biggest single of the year.

And in 2004, Courtney Love revealed to Blender magazine that she was swindled out of 40-million dollars “by a fiduciary institution.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Photo: Getty

(H/T: This Day in Music)

Chat About Why April 14th Matters in Rock History

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.