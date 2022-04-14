United Kingdom Teen Arrested For Arizona Threats

A teenager from the United Kingdom was arrested after making a series of threats against some schools and businesses in Scottsdale, reported ABC 15.

On April 8th and 11th, there were threats made over the phone. Someone called saying that they were armed and would "shoot up" a school.

All of the threats were thoroughly investigated and it was determined that the threats were not credible. However, some schools still went into temporary lockdown as a precaution.

Here are some of the schools and businesses that had threats made against them:

Tommy V's

OHSO Distillery

Desert Schools Federal Credit Union

Scottsdale Preparatory Academy

Notre Dame Preparatory academy

Scottsdale Unified School District Office

Pima Traditional School

Hohokam Elementary

Cheyenne Traditional School

Cochise Elementary

The teen was arrested on April 12th for the threats near Manchester, England.

According to officials, the person accused that made the threats was also accused of sharing indecent images of children online. The individual will remain in the UK and go through the UK's justice system.