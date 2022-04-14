'Wheel Of Fortune' Fans Disturbed At Pat Sajak's Question For Vanna White

By Dani Medina

April 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Although Wednesday (April 14) night's episode of Wheel of Fortune ended with a big win, some fans were left confused and disturbed by a question Pat Sajak asked Vanna White.

Opera singer Ashley Fabian won $67,410, according to Yahoo! News. Her profession had Sajak itching to ask White a question. Here's a look at their conversation at the end of the show:

"Are you an opera buff at all?" Sajak asked White.

White replied, "Yes. I'm not a buff, but I like opera."

"Have you ever watched opera in the buff? I'm just curious," Sajak asked.

"No," White said.

This exchange had viewers at home cringing. According to Yahoo! News, one person tweeted, "I feel like I just witnessed a #MeToo moment on Wheel of Fortune?" Another said, "Wheel of Fortune maybe it’s time for Pat to retire. Totally inappropriate to ask if Vanna watches/ed opera in the buff. Please!" One more person said, "Did Pat Sajak just ask Vanna White if she watches the opera naked? #WhatInTheWhatNow?"

To end the show, Sajak said, "I just — I'm just — I'm just asking questions here," to which White replied, "About opera."

"Yeah, I've seen the Marx Brothers at night, at the opera many times. Well, that concludes this in-depth operatic interview, and we'll see you next time," Sajak said. White signed off with, "Bye, bye!"

You can watch the clip

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.