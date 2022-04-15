Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Reportedly Going Strong Despite Breakup Rumors

Someone close to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky is speaking out after rumors swirled on Twitter that the parents-to-be had split up amid allegations of cheating. Both the cheating accusation and the break-up rumor are false, according to “a source directly connected to both artists — who has regular interaction with them,” TMZ reports Friday morning (April 15). The unnamed source said “100% false on both counts. …1 million percent not true. They're fine.”

The rumors apparently began when observant fans saw that Rihanna had unfollowed Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi. Twitter users suggested that Rocky cheated on the singer and fashion designer with Muaddi, which is reportedly untrue.

Rihanna and Rocky confirmed the pregnancy in January after months of speculation that a baby was on the way when they stepped out in New York City when they began to debut the bump. Rihanna has since shared intimate photos on her social media channels, showing off her growing belly. Since then, Rihanna has worn stunning maternity looks highlighting her baby bump, including on a recent Vogue cover where she revealed that she refused to shop in maternity aisles because dressing up is too much fun: “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I'm not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory.” Her exact due date remains unclear as of publication time on Friday.