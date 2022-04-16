Anitta Brings Brazil To Coachella With Surprises From Snoop Dogg, Saweetie

Anitta brought Brazil to the desert.

In her Coachella debut, not only the 29-year-old star bring the house down with her global hit, "Envolver," but she had a few tricks up her sleeve as well. Anitta brought out the big guns, with surprise guest appearances by Snoop Dogg, Saweetie and Diplo.

Snoop Dogg appeared on stage with over a dozen back-up dancers to introduce the Brazilian singer. "What’s up Coachella? Hello Latinos. Brazil!" she said dressed in a yellow, green and blue two-piece set she wore as an homage to her home country's flag. Every performance was a show-stopping one, complete with samba, funk and capoeira elements, according to Billboard.

Anitta and Snoop Dogg performed "Onda diferente" together — and the crowd went wild when Snoop twerked alongside Anitta in a hilarious, viral moment.