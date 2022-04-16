Anitta Brings Brazil To Coachella With Surprises From Snoop Dogg, Saweetie

By Dani Medina

April 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Anitta brought Brazil to the desert.

In her Coachella debut, not only the 29-year-old star bring the house down with her global hit, "Envolver," but she had a few tricks up her sleeve as well. Anitta brought out the big guns, with surprise guest appearances by Snoop Dogg, Saweetie and Diplo.

Snoop Dogg appeared on stage with over a dozen back-up dancers to introduce the Brazilian singer. "What’s up Coachella? Hello Latinos. Brazil!" she said dressed in a yellow, green and blue two-piece set she wore as an homage to her home country's flag. Every performance was a show-stopping one, complete with samba, funk and capoeira elements, according to Billboard.

Anitta and Snoop Dogg performed "Onda diferente" together — and the crowd went wild when Snoop twerked alongside Anitta in a hilarious, viral moment.

Saweetie took the stage to perform her duet "Faking Love" with Anitta. She only appeared for a few seconds to perform her verse on the hit song.

According to Billboard, a "funk battle" ensued shortly after between Anitta's back-up dancers and Diplo who was spinning tracks on the DJ booth. Diplo stayed for "Rave de favela," Vai malandra," Movimento da sanfoninha" and "Bola Rebola."

Here's a look at Anitta's set list for her debut Coachella performance on Friday (April 15):

  • Onda diferente
  • Me gusta
  • Faking Love
  • Sua cara
  • Sin miedo/Machika
  • Envolver
  • Downtown
  • Garota de Ipanema
  • Girl from Rio
  • Boys Don't Cry
  • Rave de favela
  • Vai malandra
  • Movimento da sanfoninha
  • Bola Rebola
AnittaSnoop DoggSaweetieDiplo
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.