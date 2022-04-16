Florence + The Machine Debut New Songs From Upcoming Album At Intimate Show

Some Florence + The Machine fans didn't have to wait until May 13 to hear tracks from Dance Fever.

The band debuted several new songs from their upcoming album at an intimate show in Newcastle on Friday (April 15). The show marks the band's first since October 2019, according to NME.

Florence + The Machine kicked off the night with hit song "Shake It Out" and then performed "King" live for the first time since its release in February. "What Kind Of Man" was next up, but Florence Welch stopped the performance during the first verse after she forgot the lyrics. "I think I lost some brain cells, but I’m trying. It’s been an intense couple of years. Am I fired? It’s just ‘The Machine’ now. I am actually still sober," she joked.

Among the unreleased tracks the band performed were "Free," "Girls Against God" and "My Love." They also performed fan favorites like "Dog Days Are Over," "Ship To Wreck" and "Cosmic Love."

Dance Fever is set to drop on May 13, which will be celebrated with a North American tour scheduled to kick off on September 2 in Laval, Canada. Two "special, intimate shows" are scheduled for April 29 and May 6 in Los Angeles and New York, respectively.

Here's a look at the setlist from Florence + The Machine's Newcastle show, according to NME:

Shake It Out

King

What Kind Of Man

Kiss With A Fist

Free

Rabbit Heart

Big God

What The Water Gave Me

Girls Against God

June

Hunger

Ship To Wreck

Never Let Me Go

Heaven Is Here

My Love

Dog Days Are Over

Cosmic Love

Spectrum

You can view fan footage from the show below: