Mark Hoppus Celebrates Being Cancer-Free

Mark Hoppus is celebrating being cancer-free!

The Blink-182 frontman was spotted by TMZ on Saturday night leaving Craig's in West Hollywood with his wife, Skye, both in a happy mood. Hoppus told the publication, "Life's great, I'm glad to be here." When asked about what he is most excited to do now that he's cancer-free he said, "I most wanted to get back into the studio, get back to playing music, and get off of my couch." The musician also said that new music is coming "hopefully soon" and joked "we'll see if I can write something happy this time." When asked about any life lessons he wanted to share, Hoppus gave the advice to "Enjoy every day." TMZ also asked the singer if he thinks Kourtney Kardashian is "the one" for Travis Barker, to which he responded, "Yes, I do."

Hoppus revealed he was battling cancer (lymphoma) in June 2021 and later in September revealed that he was cancer-free. He shared on his social media, "Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed."