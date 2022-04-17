Watch Bishop Briggs Perform A Vulnerable Set At Coachella While Pregnant

Bishop Briggs did something she's never done before this weekend: performed pregnant. And this wasn't just any performance, it was on the Coachella stage.

In addition to playing hits off her albums Champion and Church of Scars, the singer-songwriter also live-debuted her newest singles "High Water" and "Art of Survival" — both emotional tracks written about her late sister Kate McLaughlin, who died last year at the age of 30 after a battle with ovarian cancer.

While she sang, a tribute to Kate flashed on the screen behind her that read "For my soulmate, best friend and sister Kate 1990-2021." During "High Water," Briggs dropped to her knees, consumed with emotion. She began to cry while the audience cheered in support.

After her set, Briggs thanked fans for being there for her onstage. "thank u for the response to my @coachella performance yesterday," she wrote on Instagram. "it wasn’t easy performing 'high water' for the first time but I’m grateful we could cry together. just want to thank u all for being a safe space as always 🥺"

Briggs announced she was pregnant with her first child earlier this month. Though she didn't reveal her due date, she did say she's in her third trimester. Watch footage of her vulnerable performance below.