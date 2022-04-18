Chicago Ranked Among Top 5 Most Expensive Places To Park In The U.S

Being a tourist is all fun and games until you have to wait in traffic for hours and cannot find a place to park. This is especially prevalent in the Windy City where parking can be a bit of an added expense.

According to Way.com, Chicago is one of the most expensive places to park in America. Following closely behind New York, Los Angeles and Washington D.C, finding parking in Chicago can be almost as difficult as paying for parking. Way.com recommends that those looking to park around the city do research before ending up somewhere questionable with the possibility of being fined.

Here is what Way.com said about parking in Chicago:

Parking rates in Chicago hover around $35 for all-day parking at garages and lots. Hourly parking at these off-street facilities also demands a median rate of $19. With off-street parking rates at this level, you might resort to street parking. But it is when you get lucky and find a spot near your destination that the stress kicks in – one wrong move, and you’ll be paying hefty parking fines. Most metered spots come with at least a two-hour maximum limit. And then there are the seasonal restrictions – illegally parking in tow away zones or snow routes will lighten your wallet by $60 minimum. Don’t forget $150 towing + $25 storage fee. Chicago meter rates have also gone up in the past couple of years. Parking in the Loop downtown will cost you the most at $7/hour. The Central Business District meters also charge close to $5, while in other parts of the city, street parking is uniformly priced at around $2.50.

For the rest of the list visit Way.com.