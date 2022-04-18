Detroit Woman Wins $150K After Playing Late Mothers Lottery Numbers

By Logan Deloye

April 18, 2022

Powerball tickets for the lottery
Photo: Getty Images

Cheryl Williams, a 63-year-old Wayne County resident, won the lottery by playing the numbers that her late mother used to play. She was sleeping when the winner was announced and her son woke her up to tell her the news. Both Williams and her son could hardly believe that they had won.

“My mother played these two sets of numbers for years, so I decided to continue playing them after she passed,” Williams shared with ClickonDetroit. “My son checked the ticket for me after the drawing that night and woke me up to tell me the good news when he saw I’d won. We were both speechless!”

The prize that started at $50,000 was tripled to $150,000 after March 30 thanks to the Power Play.

The current Powerball jackpot stands at $348 million and was last won in February by a resident of Connecticut.

According to ClickonDetroit, the winning ticket was purchased at a Sunoco gas station off of 8 Mile Road. The winning set of numbers was 03-07-21-31-37 with a Powerball of 11.

Williams visited the Lottery Headquarters to claim her prize. She plans to take a vacation and pay off all of her bills with the money that she won.

