We're gonna need the help of some Swifties to decode this message.

Drake shared a photo on his Instagram of him hugging Taylor Swift on Monday (April 18) night. The photo, which was at the end of a five-photo carousel that included photos of Drake's son Adonis, shows the "Laugh Now Cry Later" rapper with his arm around the pop-country princess, who had her hands wrapped around his arms. It was captioned: "They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work."

The photo has fans absolutely losing their minds — and understandably so. While this isn't the first time the two chart-toppers have been seen together — do y'all remember those iconic photos of them at the 2013 MTV VMA's? — this is definitely the most recent. While it's unclear when this photo was taken, a fan on Twitter says it's not new. "Drake just posted this old pic of him & Taylor Swift and it’s now my new favorite picture ever 😍," they said.

"The world needs a drake and Taylor swift song at this point," one user said.

"oh taylor swift and drake are about to break the internet," said another.

"drake posted a photo with taylor swift and the caption? what does it mean this is so random what...," another user said.

Does this mean a Drizzy and T-Swizzle collab is in the works? Only time will tell. 👀