Drake & Taylor Swift Hugging In Newly Shared Photo Is Breaking The Internet
By Dani Medina
April 19, 2022
We're gonna need the help of some Swifties to decode this message.
Drake shared a photo on his Instagram of him hugging Taylor Swift on Monday (April 18) night. The photo, which was at the end of a five-photo carousel that included photos of Drake's son Adonis, shows the "Laugh Now Cry Later" rapper with his arm around the pop-country princess, who had her hands wrapped around his arms. It was captioned: "They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work."
The photo has fans absolutely losing their minds — and understandably so. While this isn't the first time the two chart-toppers have been seen together — do y'all remember those iconic photos of them at the 2013 MTV VMA's? — this is definitely the most recent. While it's unclear when this photo was taken, a fan on Twitter says it's not new. "Drake just posted this old pic of him & Taylor Swift and it’s now my new favorite picture ever 😍," they said.
"The world needs a drake and Taylor swift song at this point," one user said.
"oh taylor swift and drake are about to break the internet," said another.
"drake posted a photo with taylor swift and the caption? what does it mean this is so random what...," another user said.
Does this mean a Drizzy and T-Swizzle collab is in the works? Only time will tell. 👀
.@Drake & @TaylorSwift13 hang out in latest Instagram post:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 19, 2022
“They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work” pic.twitter.com/f53kK1cler