Michigan Kindergartners Drink Tequila At Snack Time

A kindergarten student at Grand River Academy in Livonia brought a bottle of pre-mixed tequila to school and shared it with her classmates during snack-time.

According to FOX2, many students drank the Jose Cuervo mix thinking it was juice and felt dizzy. Parents were upset about what happened, especially Dominique Zanders, the mother of a kindergartner who drank the mix.

"The girl poured it in her cup and she drank it and the girl ended up telling her what it is, and she went and told the teacher there is liquor in this cup, and the teacher gave her a funny face," Zanders told FOX2.

Grand River Academy reached out to poison control, and will conduct disciplinary action against the student who brought the tequila if needed. They assured parents in a statement that this incident could not have been prevented.

"While we try to keep an eye on everything our students bring to school, that’s simply not possible. It’s unfortunate that these types of adult beverages can be easily mistaken for child-friendly drinks."

Parents believe that the discipline should have started with the parents of the child.

"If your child knows what it is, nothing wrong with it - but they should know not to touch it," Alex Smith, another parent told FOX2, "That it's not for kids."