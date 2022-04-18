Travis Barker took to Instagram today (April 18) to share a sweet birthday message for his wife-to-be Kourtney Kardashian, who is celebrating her 43rd birthday.

Barker shared a black and white photo of the two cuddled up and wrote in the caption: "My best friend, my lover, my everything. Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I love you ♾." Kourtney then commented on the post, "All I could ever dream of and more ♾." The couple recently had a "practice" wedding ceremony at One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards. Kourtney later clarified that the marriage was not legally binding since they did not have a marriage license.

She shared photos of the wedding and wrote in the Instagram caption, "Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect." A source told People what the couple wants out of their official wedding. "They don't want a big wedding. They want an intimate ceremony and party for family and close friends. Kourtney's family wants to be a part of it."

