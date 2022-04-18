Travis Barker Celebrates Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday With Sweet Message

By Yashira C.

April 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Travis Barker took to Instagram today (April 18) to share a sweet birthday message for his wife-to-be Kourtney Kardashian, who is celebrating her 43rd birthday.

Barker shared a black and white photo of the two cuddled up and wrote in the caption: "My best friend, my lover, my everything. Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I love you ♾." Kourtney then commented on the post, "All I could ever dream of and more ♾." The couple recently had a "practice" wedding ceremony at One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards. Kourtney later clarified that the marriage was not legally binding since they did not have a marriage license.

She shared photos of the wedding and wrote in the Instagram caption, "Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect." A source told People what the couple wants out of their official wedding. "They don't want a big wedding. They want an intimate ceremony and party for family and close friends. Kourtney's family wants to be a part of it."

See the birthday post below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.